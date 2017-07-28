HIV on the rise in San Antonio

HIV diagnosis on blue folder with stethoscope. (Photo: vchal)

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio is seeing a surge in HIV cases.

The Center for Disease Control is urging local doctors to be alert for the virus which is on the rise among young Hispanic men.

New data from the CDC found there were 16 HIV clusters in Texas, six of those were in San Antonio.

Clusters are groups of HIV positive people who all have similar genetic strands of the virus.

"These cases were potentially connected by transmission, so it's possible that they had the same network of sexual partners, it's possible that they had the same network of injection drug use," Dr. Wari Allison, assistant professor of infectious diseases at UT Health San Antonio said.

Experts say a third of the new HIV cases are found in young people between the ages of 15 and 24.

For more information on sexual health resources in San Antonio, click here.

