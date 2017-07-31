‘He's doing relatively well': Chief McManus on officer shot in stomach

SAN ANTONIO – It’s almost been a full week since San Antonio Police Department Officer Nathan Becerra was shot in the stomach during a struggle.

SAPD Chief William McManus said on Monday that Officer Becerra is recovery after having emergency surgery the morning of July 26.

"He was out of bed sitting in a chair. He's doing as well as you can be doing after being shot in the stomach,” Chief McManus said. “He may go home this week, but he's doing relatively well."

Officer Becerra was shot twice by 26-year-old Giovani Casiano when he opened fire on two officers in the early morning of July 26. Police said Officer Becerra returned fire and his shots hit the suspect. He and fellow officer Michael Medina killed Casiano, who they say was trying to kill them.

The shooting happened around early Wednesday at the Hilltop Oaks Apartments when a woman called for help, saying three men with guns robbed her. Police said the suspects were nearby and when they tried to arrest the men.

Police noted that Dennis Moran resisted arrest but was subdued and is now facing five charges including attempted capital murder.

The third man in the car was released without being charged, so his name was not released.

