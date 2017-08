Hurrican Harvey was upgraded to a Category 4 hurricane at 6 p.m.

Meteorologists have bumped up the time that Hurricane Harvey is expected to make landfall.

CURRENT PROJECTION: About 9:30 p.m.

At Category 4, Harvey has sustained winds of 130 miles per hour.

The first bands of the storm could dump rain on San Antonio any time now.

© 2017 KENS-TV