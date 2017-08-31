KENS
HEB: South Texas gas shortage should be ‘short term'

Kens5.com Staff , KENS 8:03 AM. CDT August 31, 2017

LYTLE - Several viewers reported to KENS 5 gas outages across the San Antonio area since Hurricane Harvey made landfall last weekend.

One viewer reported that none of the gas stations in Lytle have fuel.

KENS 5 reached out to the HEB gas station in Lytle who responded saying South Texas’ gas shortage would be a short-term issue.

The grocery store chain said the interruption is due to a delay in refinery operations in Corpus Christi and Houston.

“A surge in demand along with reduced supply has caused intermittent outages at H-E-B fuel stations throughout the state.” A portion of the statement read.

