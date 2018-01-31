2017 Fiesta Flambeau Parade. (file photo) (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - HEB was named the Grand Marshal of the 2018 Fiesta Flambeau night parade in a press conference on Wednesday. The theme this year is "Three Centuries, One City" in recognition of the city's Tricentennial celebration.

The honorary Grand Marshal was also named, the Bill Miller Bar-B-Q family.

The annual night parade is a signature event of Fiesta and features hundreds of glowing floats making thier way through a downtown route. It's known as the largest illuminated night parade in the United States.

This year's parade takes place on Saturday, April 28.

Click here for tickets to seats along the parade route.

© 2018 KENS-TV