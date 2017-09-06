HEB CEO donates $5 million to JJ Watt's Harvey fund

HOUSTON - HEB’s CEO, Charles Butt donated $5 million to JJ Watt’s Harvey relief fund.
The Texans star made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning.
$27 MILLION!— JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 6, 2017
Thanks in part to an incredibly generous $5 million donation from Mr. Charles Butt at HEB. https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM
Watt and a host of other celebrities have raised over $27 million dollars for victims of Hurricane Harvey through an online fundraiser.
