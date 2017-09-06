KENS
HEB CEO donates $5 million to JJ Watt's Harvey fund

Kens5.com Staff , KENS 3:16 PM. CDT September 06, 2017

HOUSTON - HEB’s CEO, Charles Butt donated $5 million to JJ Watt’s Harvey relief fund.

The Texans star made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning.

 

 

Watt and a host of other celebrities have raised over $27 million dollars for victims of Hurricane Harvey through an online fundraiser.

RELATED | JJ Watt talks about plans for money he's raising

