HEB CEO donates $5 million to JJ Watt's Harvey fund

HEB CEO donates $5M to Harvey victims (Photo: Matt Patterson, Matt Patterson)

HOUSTON - HEB’s CEO, Charles Butt donated $5 million to JJ Watt’s Harvey relief fund.

The Texans star made the announcement on Twitter Wednesday morning.

$27 MILLION!



Thanks in part to an incredibly generous $5 million donation from Mr. Charles Butt at HEB. https://t.co/SR6DmnNbyM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) September 6, 2017

Watt and a host of other celebrities have raised over $27 million dollars for victims of Hurricane Harvey through an online fundraiser.

