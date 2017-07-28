Heat Advisory:Temperatures could reach 108 this weekend

Thermometer Sun 40 Degres. Hot summer day. High Summer temperatures (Photo: MarianVejcik)

SAN ANTONIO - Metro Health is urging San Antonians to stay hydrated this weekend as temperatures are expected to hit at least 108 degrees.

The record breaking heat has prompted a Level II Heat Advisory.

A sustained daytime heat or air temperature greater than or equal to 108 degrees qualifies as Level II.

Metro Health said temperatures could go past 108 degrees this weekend.

It’s important to stay hydrated and avoid physical activity outdoors during peak heat hours.

Those with health issues and the elderly are encouraged to stay indoors to avoid heat stroke or heat exhaustion.

Metro Health says warning signs of heat stroke include: headache, dizziness and light-headedness, lack of sweating despite the heat, red hot and dry skin, muscle weakness or cramps, nausea and vomiting, rapid heartbeat, which may be either strong or weak, rapid, shallow breathing, behavioral changes such as confusion, disorientation, or staggering.

