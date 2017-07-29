Heat Advisory: Saturday's heat index could reach 109

SAN ANTONIO - Saturday is set up to possibly be the hottest day of the year.

San Antonio is projected to not only hit the triple digits for the tenth day in a row but also get above 103 degrees. KENS 5 Meteorologist Jared Silverman said the heat index could range between 103 and 109 degrees.

RELATED | City opens cooling stations for record-breaking heat

A heat advisory will go into effect for Bexar and surrounding counties starting at 1 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Saturday.

To protect yourself from the heat The National Weather Service said to stay hydrated, wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible. Don’t forget to take breaks in the shade or an air conditioned building. Limit strenuous outdoor activities to early morning or evening.

Remember to never leave children or pets unattended in a vehicle, even for a couple minutes, and remember to look before you lock!

For the full weather forecast, visit http://www.kens5.com/weather.

© 2017 KENS-TV