Head-on crash sends one to the hospital on north side

SAN ANTONIO - Slick roads may have contributed to a head on crash that sent a driver to the hospital.

Two cars collided around 1:30 Thursday morning at Auldine and Lockhill Selma on the city's north side.

EMS treated one driver at the scene and the other suffered serious injuries. That driver was transported to University Hospital.

Officers are still working to determine exactly led up to the crash.

