'Hamilton' coming to Majestic Theatre spring 2019

NEW YORK, NY - JULY 09: (L-R) Phillipa Soo, Christopher Jackson, Lin-Manuel Miranda and Anthony Ramos attend Lin-Manuel Miranda's final performance of "Hamilton" on Broadway at Richard Rodgers Theatre on July 9, 2016 in New York City. (Photo: Nicholas Hunt/Getty Images, 2016 Getty Images)

SAN ANTONIO - Lin-Manuel Miranda's Broadway sensation "Hamilton" will stop in the Alamo City for a month-long stay at the Majestic Theatre next year.

The musical, which debuted on Broadway in 2015, will play from May 7 through May 26 in 2019. The Majestic Theatre has not announced when tickets will be available for purchase.

"Hamilton" is the story of America's Founding Father Alexander Hamilton and features a blend of hip-hop, jazz, blues, rap, R&B, and Broadway. The musical has won numerous awards, including 11 Tonys and a Pulitzer Prize.

More information can be found at the Majestic Theatre's website. View all dates below:

