Guadalupe River reopens, Comal River remains closed

NEW BRAUNFELS – The Guadalupe River has officially reopened for recreation in New Braunfels following heavy rain from Harvey.

The river is also open for tubing, according to The City of New Braunfels’ Facebook page.

However, the Comal River remains closed until further notice while crews work to remove debris as well as make repairs from damage caused by the weather from Harvey.

Both rivers were previously closed in anticipation of expected severe weather as a result of Hurricane Harvey.

