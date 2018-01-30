Growing safe, affordable housing

Many people hear the term "affordable housing" and immediately think, "not in my backyard."

But there is a San Antonio non-profit quietly changing that reputation by offering all kinds of services to help hardworking families escape from poverty.

Oak Manor Apartments in the 2300 block of Austin Highway is one of several communities managed by the Prospera Housing Community Services group.

Tuesday, leaders of the group offered a guided tour of the complex to friends and supporters, to explain how they are changing the face of low income housing.

Executive Director Gil Piette told the group the goal is to give residents safety, economic stability and help with educational goals.

Piette said helping people succeed takes more than offering them a roof.

“It has to be more than sticks and bricks,” Piette added, saying they have service managers at more than half of their communities, people who do everything they can to help residents access important resources.

Prospera Chief Operating Officer Steve Henderson said “There's a myth that low income people want to remain unhealthy, eat unhealthy food and always depend on the government."

The group offers hard-working low-income families a hand up - not a handout.

They are people like Gilbert Uribe, who spoke emotionally about the impact the community is having on his life.

Speaking to the tour group, Uribe said, "I always had a job to earn enough to put food on my table," but he said after 30 years installing flooring, his knees gave out and he had to ask for help.

Uribe said he found what he needed at Prospera and now he volunteers to help others.

In addition to the free food pantry onsite that is open to all, there is a computer learning center, after-school enrichment for children and help finding jobs for adults.

Prospera already manages 50 communities across South Texas and they hope to grow their winning concept across the state.

For more information, view this map of local Prospera properties.

© 2018 KENS-TV