Gov. Abbott declares State of Disaster for 30 Texas counties prior to Harvey landfall

HOUSTON - Texas Governor Greg Abbott has declared a State of Disaster for 30 counties in anticipation of Tropical Depression Harvey making landfall.
The preemptive State of Disaster declaration includes the following counties:
- Aransas
- Austin
- Bee
- Calhoun
- Chambers
- Colorado
- Brazoria
- DeWitt
- Fayette
- Fort Bend
- Galveston
- Goliad
- Gonzales
- Harris
- Jackson
- Jefferson
- Jim Wells
- Karnes,
- Kleberg
- Lavaca
- Liberty
- Live Oak
- Matagorda
- Nueces
- Refugio
- San Patricio
- Victoria
- Waller
- Wharton
- Wilson
On Wednesday, the governor also ordered the State Operations Center to elevate its readiness level as the possible storm approaches.
