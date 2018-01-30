Girl Scouts to have annual S.A. area 'cookie drop' Wednesday

SCHERTZ - The Girl Scouts of Southwest Texas begin their annual roll-out of cookies throughout the area on Wednesday.

Starting in the morning, troops from all over the San Antonio area and surrounding areas will come to pick up the cookies from a warehouse in Schertz.

This is one of the first steps of the cookie roll-out. In February, troops will start to set up booths at stores around town like HEB and Walmart.

You can also purchase girl scout cookies online through the “Digital Cookie” platform. Go to the website www.girlscouts.org/cookie to find out more about online orders.



