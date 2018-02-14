SAN ANTONIO - People across Bexar County attended church services to receive ashes this Ash Wednesday, but for those with a busy schedule one church offered a unique way to observe this holy day.

On the corner of West and Nassau Avenues, on the northwest side, Pastor Eric Miletti was outside for the second year in a row. He was blessing passerbys and his own parishioners with ashes.

"People are coming in their cars, their wheelchairs, people are coming walking, people are coming on the bus," Miletti said.

It's a drive-through station that's part of a bigger "ashes to go" movement spreading across the country. It allows those who don't have time or can't get to a church the chance to mark the beginning of Lent.

"I live close by in senior apartments and I saw the gentleman there and I figured he was giving out ashes so I thought I'd stop, I was on my way to the church anyway so it was very convenient for me," said Alejandra Rodriguez.

Pastor Miletti placed the sign of the cross on the foreheads of many senior citizens and people in wheelchairs.

"It's hard to go to the churches because of the steps. I have Arthiritis in my knees, so it's much easier here, and it's right across the street from where I live," Maria Lugo said.

Miletti says reaching hundreds of people in his community is what this service is about.

"It's a great way to show the people that church is not only a building, but it's people around getting together to praise the lord and honor the lord," Miletti said.

