Get ready for the World's Biggest Bounce House in San Antonio

Big Bounce America is a touring experience that takes the world's biggest bounce house across the country. And it's coming to San Antonio in October.

The location of the world's biggest bounce house hasn't been revealed and tickets aren't on sale yet, but it will be in the Alamo City October 20-22.

For more details, you can visit Big Bounce America's official website. If you want to be the first to know when tickets go on sale, sign up for the alert here.

