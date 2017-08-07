KENS
Get ready for the World's Biggest Bounce House in San Antonio

The Big Bounce America is a traveling bounce house that tours the country. And it's coming to the Alamo City in October. For more details, check out our story at KENS5.com.

KENS5.com Staff , KENS 4:04 PM. CDT August 07, 2017

Big Bounce America is a touring experience that takes the world's biggest bounce house across the country. And it's coming to San Antonio in October.

The location of the world's biggest bounce house hasn't been revealed and tickets aren't on sale yet, but it will be in the Alamo City October 20-22.

For more details, you can visit Big Bounce America's official website. If you want to be the first to know when tickets go on sale, sign up for the alert here.

