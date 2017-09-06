George P. Bush calls for changes after post-Harvey gas problems

SAN ANTONIO - The wait time for gas is dropping around San Antonio as the price per gallon of regular unleaded fuel hits $2.99 in some parts of town.

More fuel is being delivered and the panic to fill up appears to be wearing off as state leaders expect to see gas stations back in operation by the end of this week.

Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush, whose office is responsible for leasing minerals such as oil and gas owned by the state, was in San Antonio Wednesday helping break ground on a new GreatHearts charter school in northwest San Antonio.

Bush told KENS 5 his concern about the gas dilemma grew when Hurricane Harvey hit Texas, shutting down refineries.

"Something that I advised the legislature before Harvey was to create an infrastructure plan so we can protect the most important refinery complex in the entire country, if not the world," said Bush.

No progress was made this last session, but Bush says he'll try to get an infrastructure protection plan again in the next legislative session.

Meanwhile Bush joins other state and local leaders to emphasize that despite refinery problems, there is no gas shortage.

"There is more in the reserves than before Ike and Katrina, so there is abundant gasoline, and refineries are now coming back online in Three Rivers and down in Corpus Christi, but the distribution is taking some time," Bush said.

The delay in distribution and the rush on pumps is why we've all been waiting longer at the pumps.

"But if the average person goes to get gas say once every three or four days but today everyone is going, then there are four or five times as many people who are going to the gas station and so the gas station doesn't have enough, it doesn't have its regular supply of gasoline to fuel all those people and all those people are waiting in line," Texas Railroad Commissioner Ryan Sitton said.

Experts said once people realize there is plenty of gas, the lines should start going down.

Unless you really need gasoline, officials continue to ask you wait to fill up.

