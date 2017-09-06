Fundraiser to honor the life of Juan Gabriel

Fundraiser will honor the life of Juan Gabriel.

A fundraiser Thursday will honor the life of beloved Latin pop star, Juan Gabriel.

The event is at the Guadalupe Cultural center. It celebrates Gabriel’s life though live music, performances, and a screening of his 1990 performance En el Palacio de Bellas Artes.

The performances start at 8:30 p.m. and include drag kings, Pancho Panza and SirGio.

Drinks will be served all night and there is a $3 donation at the door.

All ages are welcome.

