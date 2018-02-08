Frontier Airlines to offer new direct flights from San Antonio to Raleigh-Durham

The number of non-stop flight destinations available to travelers from San Antonio keeps growing.

Representatives from the city of San Antonio and Frontier Airlines announced that a non-stop flight to Raleigh-Durham International Airport (RDU), the main airport serving North Carolina's Research Triangle.

“Today’s announcement represents great news for our region. Raleigh-Durham is a large unserved destination for San Antonio, with over 60,000 travelers between RDU and SAT each year. This new service is an huge win for San Antonio and our surrounding communities,” Aviation Director for the City of San Antonio Russ Handy said.

San Antonio International Airport will offer service to 44 non-stop destinations when the new service to Raleigh begins on April 9. Two years ago, SAT offered just 35 destinations.

Frontier will also add service from San Antonio to five other cities in April. The list includes Cincinnati, Phoenix, Colorado Springs, Orlando and San Jose. Last fall, the airline began service from San Antonio to New Orleans, Phoenix, Ontario, San Diego and Washington-Dulles.

Frontier is offering some one-way flights on select days for as low as $39. Check their website for more details or to book your next trip.

