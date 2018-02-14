Free weddings downtown for Valentine's Day

Midnight weddings

SAN ANTONIO - Love is in the air at a mass free wedding ceremony outside the Bexar County Courthouse for Valentine’s Day.

County Clerk Gerard C. “Gerry” Rickhoff continues his tradition of free mass wedding ceremonies on the north side of the courthouse at 100 Dolorosa Street.

Couples had to get a marriage license 72 hours before the wedding in order to get married on Valentine’s Day.

Dozens of couples participated in the first ceremony at 12:01 a.m. Wednesday morning.

“We have people we don’t even know here to join us in our marriage. It’s something that we’re never going to forget,” Emma Caramio said.

More ceremonies will be held Wednesday at 10 a.m., noon, 2:00 p.m., and 4:00 p.m.



