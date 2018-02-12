KENS
Four arrested in teen's shooting death over stolen backpack

Four men were arrested in what police believe was a retaliation murder.

Staff , KENS 8:21 AM. CST February 12, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - Four men accused in the shooting death of a teenager last week on the southwest side have been arrested.

The San Antonio Police Department said the alleged retaliation at the Valley Ridge mobile home park was over a stolen backpack.

Suspects 19-year-old Damien Walker, 18-year-old David Zamora, and 17-year-old Miloh Mendez are accused of showing up to 18-year-old Joseph Silva's mobile home in masks and shooting him multiple times.

A fourth suspect Samuel Ayala was arrested later that day. Ayala said Silva pistol-whipped him and stole his backpack three days before the murder.

The confrontation left Silva dead after being shot in the chest. 

