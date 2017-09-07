Spurs' Antonio Daniels to host meet and greet at new bar

Former Spurs point guard helps launch new restaurant in San Antonio. (Photo: PAUL BUCK, This content is subject to copyright.)

SAN ANTONIO - A former San Antonio Spurs player is helping launch the new restaurant in Hollywood Park.

Former Spurs point guard Antonio Daniels will make a special appearance at San Antonio’s new Walk-On's, located at 1400 Pantheon way in Hollywood park.

He will sign autographs, take photos, and meet and greet with fans from 4:00-6:00 p.m Thursday.

Daniels helped the Spurs win an NBA Championship in 1999.

He is joining the launch to highlight the restaurant chain’s basketball beginnings. It was founded by two LSU Basketball walk-on players who took inspiration from their basketball experience to the restaurant world.

The chain is based out of Baton Rouge and now has 14 locations through the Southern U.S. and Texas.

For a complete menu and more information, visit walk-ons.com.

© 2017 KENS-TV