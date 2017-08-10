For the sake of Texans: New extension removes Tennessee from drop down menus

Fist painted in colors of us state texas flag (Photo: Vepar5)

AUSTIN - If you’ve ever accidentally selected Tennessee when you meant to choose Texas while feeling out an online form, fret no more, an Austin web developer feels your pain.

An Austin man developed an extension that will remove Tennessee from all drop down menus, ‘for the greater good of Texans’.

On Monday, Vince Picone announced the extension on Reddit titled ‘Sorry Tennessee’.

The app description says there are ‘more states to come’.

Check it out here.

