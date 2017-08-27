46 flight cancellations at San Antonio International Airport Sunday

- (Photo: Ingram Publishing)

With Tropical Storm Harvey still swirling over south central Texas, flights are still uncertain.

**Before heading to the airport to depart or picking someone up, check with the airline for the latest flight information.**

The San Antonio International Airport says 46 flights from San Antonio and 22 flights into San Antonio were canceled Sunday at 6 a.m.

Sunday cancellations as of 6 a.m. by airline:

29 Southwest flights

13 United flights

2 Frontier

1 American flights

1 Volaris

To check the status of your flight coming and going from San Antonio, click HERE.

Over 700 flights are canceled at Bush International Airport in Dallas. Corpus Christi International Airport is closed but scheduled to reopen August 28 at 11 a.m.

Airline quick links:

Southwest flight status

United flight status

American flight status

Delta flight status

© 2017 KENS-TV