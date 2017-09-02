Firefighters battle house fire on city's southwest side

SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio firefighters found a roaring inferno when they arrived at a mobile home fire on Copperhead Saturday morning.

The incident commander said the flames were so intense they had to fight the fire defensively from the outside, saying it was too dangerous to enter the structure.

Neighbors in the Southcross Ranch area told firefighters the tenants who live in the home left about 15 minutes before the fire was spotted.

Firefighters said no one was home and there were no injuries.

Officials said their goal was to keep the intense blaze from spreading to adjacent homes, which they did.

Arson investigators will be looking for a cause, however, the damage is so extensive the cause may remain a mystery.

A dollar damage estimate has not been established.

