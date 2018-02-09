Fire Marshal releases full report on fire that killed Firefighter Scott Deem

San Antonio paid it's final respects to fallen firefighter Scott Deem Friday. (Photo: KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - The State Fire Marshal’s Office released a 112-page report on the deadly Ingram Square Shopping Center fire that took the life of veteran firefighter Scott Deem in May of 2017.

The document shows a number of things the San Antonio Fire Department did wrong in pursuit of the shopping center blaze, calling Deem’s death ‘preventable'.

To see the full report, click here.

JUST IN: FIRE MARSHAL RELEASES FIREFIGHTER FATALITY INVESTIGATION for the Deadly Ingram Square Fire.

"The circumstances surrounding the death of FF Deem, severe injury of FF Phipps, and injury of FF Vasquez were preventable." (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/u3hrDz9Nlm — Luke Simons (@LukeKENS5) February 9, 2018

The report gives 11 recommendations for SAFD. A few include:

• Document firefighters training in a more organized way

• Adopt a ‘culture change’ across the department

• Perform in-depth pre-incident planning

• Update mayday procedures

• Stop freelancing (when a firefighter works independently without consent from a commander)

• Uphold accountability

The document also provides pictures where Deem’s body was found.

An autopsy concluded his cause of death was from fire injuries, with the manner being homicide.

Report: The autopsy for Scott Deem concluded the cause of death was

from conflagration injuries. The manner is homicide. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Tid4RQ5KYw — James Keith (@James_Keith) February 9, 2018

The report shows the majority of Deem’s ‘recent training’ was online.

See the full report here.

RELATED | Peer review finds SAFD may have mishandled deadly Ingram Square fire



© 2018 KENS-TV