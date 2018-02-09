Fire Marshal releases full report on fire that killed Firefighter Scott Deem

SAN ANTONIO - The State Fire Marshal’s Office released a 112-page report on the deadly Ingram Square Shopping Center fire that took the life of veteran firefighter Scott Deem in May of 2017.
The document shows a number of things the San Antonio Fire Department did wrong in pursuit of the shopping center blaze, calling Deem’s death ‘preventable'.
JUST IN: FIRE MARSHAL RELEASES FIREFIGHTER FATALITY INVESTIGATION for the Deadly Ingram Square Fire.— Luke Simons (@LukeKENS5) February 9, 2018
"The circumstances surrounding the death of FF Deem, severe injury of FF Phipps, and injury of FF Vasquez were preventable." (1 of 2) pic.twitter.com/u3hrDz9Nlm
The report gives 11 recommendations for SAFD. A few include:
• Document firefighters training in a more organized way
• Adopt a ‘culture change’ across the department
• Perform in-depth pre-incident planning
• Update mayday procedures
• Stop freelancing (when a firefighter works independently without consent from a commander)
• Uphold accountability
The document also provides pictures where Deem’s body was found.
An autopsy concluded his cause of death was from fire injuries, with the manner being homicide.
Report: The autopsy for Scott Deem concluded the cause of death was— James Keith (@James_Keith) February 9, 2018
from conflagration injuries. The manner is homicide. #kens5eyewitness pic.twitter.com/Tid4RQ5KYw
The report shows the majority of Deem’s ‘recent training’ was online.
