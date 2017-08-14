Fire at south-side home causes it to collapse

SAN ANTONIO - An overnight fire causes a home to collapse on the city’s far south side.

A man's house went up in flames early Monday morning in the 3350 block of Woodfin Drive right by Interstate 37 and past Mathis Road.

The owner believes the fire might have been started by an electrical problem. He barely got out alive with just his dogs and his phone.

One of the fire trucks got stuck in the mud as it was trying to get close to the home making it more difficult to put out the fire.

The house was a complete loss.

