Family of SA woman whose body disappeared from funeral home takes stand

The family of a 25-year-old San Antonio woman whose body went missing from a funeral home took the stand Monday.

Julie Mott’s parents are suing the owner of Mission Park Funeral Chapels & Cemeteries. Mott’s body went missing from the Cherry Ridge facility two years ago. Julie’s parents, Timothy and Sharlotte, and her older brother, Jonathan took the stand, all fighting back tears as they testified about Julie’s body disappearing.

The Motts are suing Dick and Kristin Tips, the owner of Mission Park Funeral Chapels and Cemeteries and his wife, for an undisclosed amount of money. Julie Mott died in August 2015 from Cystic Fibrosis. Her body disappeared from the Cherry Ridge facility the day after the funeral.

At first the Motts believed Julie’s ex-boyfriend Bill Wilburn may have had something to do with the disappearance. The Tipps offered a $20,000 reward for any information leading to the body, but as of today, Julie Mott’s body has never been found and no one has ever been charged in connection with its disappearance.

Dick Tips testified last week that the security code for the funeral facility hadn’t been changed in 20 years and almost two dozen employees knew the code and had access to the facility. Monday, the Motts spoke emotionally about dealing with Julie’s disease and the heartbreak they’ve experienced in the last two years not knowing where her body is.

© 2018 KENS-TV