Family of missing woman pleads for help

SAN ANTONIO - There's not a dry eye at one home on La Mesa Place. It's the last place 38-year-old Elizabeth Sierra Contreras was seen on Wednesday. Her family is pleading for the public's help after she disappeared without a trace.

"We don't know how to go about our daily lives," said Lillian Sierra, Elizabeth's sister said. "We don't know how to live."

Elizabeth's family said that around 10:30 p.m. she left to get her work schedule at the Mission Trails Baptist Hospital. They believe she never made it there.

Around 5 a.m. Thursday is when Elizabeth's family realized she hadn't returned home. Her car was found on the side of a road later Friday near Corpus Christi. Police said that her purse and wallet were inside.

Her family says that they don't know why she would be in that area.

"We don't know if the car ran out of gas, we don't know if she stopped to get gas and something happened at a gas station," Lillian Sierra said. "We don't know anything."

Elizabeth has a 6-year-old daughter. Her family said that she has been asking for her mom every day.

"We're not giving up. We're going to keep trying until she comes home," Lillian Sierra said. "Until we hear anything, we're not giving up on her. And if she's out there, we hope she knows that."

If you've seen Contreras or have any tips on where she might be, contact the San Antonio Police Department. If you want to help in efforts to find her, contact (210) 870-4054 or (210) 850-7642.

© 2017 KENS-TV