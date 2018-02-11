Family of man found in creek seeks answers and help

There is a mystery surrounding a father who was found dead in a creek on the city's west side. Last Sunday, a little girl walking her dog found 34-year-old Juan Jose Mora. The family says they've been searching for him for almost 20 days.

Erica Alvarez is heartbroken by the loss of her cousin who she called 'Baby Joe.'

"It turned out to be our loved one, our person, our family," she said. "It is hard. I don't wish this upon anybody. I don't wish this hurt, this sadness."

The family is trying to figure out how Mora ended up at the creek. They're on the hunt for some answers.

"Did someone hurt him? Did someone not hurt him? Was it an accident?, that's what I am saying, there are so many questions in our head," Alvarez said.

Mora leaves behind four boys. The family is waiting to bury him, until they raise enough money. All weekend, they've been selling food plates along West Commerce Street.

"We are not going to leave you out there," she said. "We are going to make sure you get that proper burial. We are going to make sure you get that proper resting place, that's what we want for him."

There is no word yet on how Mora died. When his body was recovered, police said there were no visible gunshot wounds. The family has also set up a Go Fund Me page.

