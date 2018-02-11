Families of H.I.S. Building Bridges tour rodeo thanks to supporters

As thousands of people flock to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo this weekend, there was one special group who toured the grounds Saturday. Families of the ministry H.I.S. Building Bridges got to escape their troubles and tour the rodeo grounds.

Executive Director Mel Fechner said the organization was founded about ten years ago. "We focus on education, health, employment and spiritual development," he said.

It mostly serves families in the east side who face challenges, and one of those families is the Gonzalez family. Adriana has three kids, and has been with the ministry for more than five years.

"They taught me that all I needed was God's love, and they showed me my true worth," she said.

She used to be in a relationship where domestic violence was prevalent.

"I always thought it was normal, or I deserved it, or I wouldn't get anything better," she said.

Gonzalez said this group saved her life.

"They are so awesome to us," she said. "They help in so many ways. It is not even just financially, but spiritually. They help us be a better family together. They showed me how to properly raise my kids."

Thanks to generous supporters, the families got a behind the scenes tour of different areas of the rodeo.

"It is super fun," Gonzalez said. "I definitely wouldn't have been able to take them on my own. It is probably super expensive, but being here together with my church family, it is super awesome."

If you would like more information on the organization, click here.

© 2018 KENS-TV