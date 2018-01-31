Emotional support peacock denied access on United flight

Photo credit: The Jet Set

NEWARK, NJ - Although its owner even purchased him his own seat, Dexter the peacock was denied access on to his United flight at Newark International Airport on Saturday.

The 'emotional support' peacock and his handler were trying to fly to Los Angeles.

His handler posted about the 6-hour ordeal on the peacock's very own Instagram page with over 5,000 followers.

A travel show called The Jet Set posted on Facebook footage of Dexter making his grand entrance into the airport and even chilling out on a luggage stroller.

United Airlines said the unusual support animal violated their policy. A spokesperson with the airline sent the following statement to KENS 5.

"This animal did not meet guidelines for a number of reasons, including its weight and size. We explained this to the customer on three separate occasions before they arrived at the airport,"

Fortunately, Dexter was able to get a ride cross-country from his 'human friends', according to the post on his Instagram account.

He's since made a stop in Pennsylvania, Indiana, and Oklahoma.

