Elementary school coach on administrative leave following inappropriate behavior accusations

A coach at a San Antonio Elementary school is on leave and under investigation for inappropriate behavior.

A shocking accusation from an 11-year-old's mother prompted Edgewood ISD to act swiftly.

According to a mother of an 11-year-old Gardendale Elementary student, a coach at the school would make girls feel uncomfortable. She claims he would make girls run so he could watch their body parts move. She also claims he would stare at the girls when they stretched.

The mom also claims he would give unsolicited hugs to the girls. She said that on Wednesday, he asked to hug her daughter, and when she refused, he popped her bra strap. The school hasn't confirmed any of these claims, but does admit they've stepped in.

"The person is on administrative leave which is customary anytime an investigation is initiated. That's just standard protocol that while the investigation is taking place, the person or persons is put on administrative leave, pending the outcome of the investigation." Edgewood ISD PIO, Keyhla Calderon-Lugo said.

The coach isn't charged with any crime yet, so his name is not being released. While the investigation is ongoing, the school district can't comment any further, but they want to assure parents their childrens' safety comes first.

