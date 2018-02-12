KENS
Driver recovering after wedging car under 18-wheeler

The driver is expected to survive.

Staff , KENS 9:22 AM. CST February 12, 2018

SAN ANTONIO - A driver only sustained minor injuries after slamming into an 18-wheeler on the northeast side Monday morning.

The accident happened at Nacogdoches Road and Rockhill Drive.

Police said the 18-wheeler was backing into a loading dock when the driver of a Dodge Challenger slammed into it, wedging underneath the truck. 

A witness said the driver did not appear to brake before hitting the 18-wheeler. She also said the driver of the 18-wheeler was using his necessary back up flashers. 

The driver is recovering at University Hospital. 

 

