Driver recovering after wedging car under 18-wheeler

SAN ANTONIO - A driver only sustained minor injuries after slamming into an 18-wheeler on the northeast side Monday morning.

The accident happened at Nacogdoches Road and Rockhill Drive.

Police said the 18-wheeler was backing into a loading dock when the driver of a Dodge Challenger slammed into it, wedging underneath the truck.

A witness said the driver did not appear to brake before hitting the 18-wheeler. She also said the driver of the 18-wheeler was using his necessary back up flashers.

The driver is recovering at University Hospital.

© 2018 KENS-TV