Driver in deadly smuggling case pleads not guilty

SAN ANTONIO - The driver accused in a deadly human smuggling attempt pled not guilty Monday morning.

James Bradley Junior waived arraignment and entered the not guilty plea in Federal Court on Monday.

Bradley is charged with one count of conspiracy to transport and harbor undocumented aliens for financial gain resulting in death; one count of transportation of undocumented aliens resulting in death; one count of conspiracy to transport and harbor undocumented aliens for financial gain resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy; one count of transporting undocumented aliens resulting in serious bodily injury and placing lives in jeopardy; and, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

The 60-year-old Florida man is the only suspect the authorities have detained in the deaths of 10 undocumented immigrants who died in the sweltering trailer of a big rig in a Walmart parking lot on San Antonio’s southwest side in July.

Twenty-two of the survivors are being held as material witnesses in the case against Bradley.

