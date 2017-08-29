Disney star raising money for Harvey victims at north-side Walmart

SAN ANTONIO - The popular Disney Channel star Jake Paul is in San Antonio raising money and collecting supplies for victims of Hurricane Harvey.

The actor and Youtube star posted on his Twitter page Tuesday afternoon that he wants to fill two Uhaul trucks with supplies to take to Houston.

🔴 URGENT🔴



San Antonio



Pls spread this message & come support pic.twitter.com/AIs7cH4hjK — Jake Paul (@jakepaul) August 29, 2017

He asked his fans to meet him at the Walmart located in the 8500 block of Jones Maltsberger Road near the airport.

Hundreds of fans and donors are currently crowding the Walmart parking lot with supplies and love for the 20-year-old starlet.

© 2017 KENS-TV