Defense claims murderer needs psychological help instead of jail time

SAN ANTONIO - Prosecutors seek life in prison for a man convicted of murder.

Last week, jurors found 31-year-old Charles Ray Hall guilty but his punishment will be determined in a matter of days.

Prosecutors are trying to convince the jury to put Hall in prison for life. The defense, however, claims he is sick and needs psychological help instead.

"What you're going to have to decide is what do we do with somebody who is sick? Do we punish them for being sick? Or do we help them?" said Defense Attorney, Judith Wemmert.



The handful of times Hall was booked into the Bexar County Jail, prosecutors said he never reported a mental health issue until after his 2014 crime spree.



"He was sent off to the hospital to become competent, came back and a psychiatrist evaluated him and determined he was competent and he was sane at the time of his offenses," Prosecutor, Gretchen Slader said.

In May 2014, Hall went on a violent shooting rampage killing two men and injuring another.



Hall shot and killed his neighbor, 67-year-old Lawrence Carroll, as the victim opened his apartment door May 27, 2014.



"The pain never left," said Carroll's son, Lawrence Carroll Jr. "Just me seeing him knowing what he did to my dad, it makes me hurt."

Family members said the defendant stayed with Carroll when Hall's mom kicked him out of the house. They were not under the impression Carroll and Hall were on bad terms.



Hall fled the scene, then returned to the same complex hours later and shot security guard Angel Maldonado, who testified against Hall last Thursday.



On Monday, KENS 5 got a first-look at the second murder victim, 50-year-old Rogelio Ramos.

Hall admitted to shooting Ramos several times outside a Valero off Harry Wurzbach and Austin Highway the day before the other shootings.



"He was shooting at the man that was running towards the door," said the witness, Frank Mireles. "As soon as the guy turned around to run over to the other side is when he pulled up. I saw him stick his hand out the window and start firing."

"Do you think there was any chance of saving the victim?" prosecutors asked Mireles.

He replied, "No, ma'am."

Hall's history of crime includes burglary of a habitation, burglaries of motor vehicles and credit card abuse cases. Authorities also found stolen property inside Hall's home during a search of his property.

Prosecutors told KENS 5 members of the Carroll family and the Ramos family will give statements in court Tuesday afternoon.

Jurors are expected to make a decision Wednesday.

