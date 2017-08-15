Debris from drive-by hits woman in neck injuring her

SAN ANTONIO - A woman who may not have been the intended target in a drive-by shooting is now in the hospital.

Police were called to the 100 block of Dresden around 11:15 p.m. Monday for shots fired.

The woman was with a group of people along when a truck drove up and someone inside fired a gun. Police said the shooter missed the people but hit a truck.

Metal from the truck ended up hitting the woman in the neck causing a cut. She was transported to University Hospital and is expected to recover.

Police have not yet tracked down the shooter.

