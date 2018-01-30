Day one of trial for Julie Mott, woman whose body was stolen from local funeral home

According to a lawsuit, the Mott family blames Mission Park Funeral Chapel for "negligent conduct" and "gross negligence" after their daughter's body went missing August 16, 2015.

In court it was all eyes on Dick Tips, the funeral home owner and a family friend of the Motts. His defense began testimony, reminding the jurors that Tips offered a $20,000 reward for the return of Mott's stolen body.

"The full picture is that this man, my client, extended the hand of friendship to somebody and offered to help you," the attorney for Mission Parks said.

The defense says it was Mott's ex-boyfriend of five years, Bill Willburn, who must have snuck in the funeral home and stole her body. They allege Willburn did not want Mott's body cremated, and he continually pled the fifth when questioned if he had anything to do with Mott's disappearance.

Tuesday afternoon, Tips took the witness stand. When he was questioned if he knew the employee contract does not mention how to maintain the security of deceased loved ones, he agreed it is nowhere in their contract. The trial is set to resume tomorrow morning.

