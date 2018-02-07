Day one of defense calling their witnesses in Uresti trial

After three weeks of government witnesses and cross examination, the defense in the trial of State Senator Carlos Uresti finally started calling on their witnesses Wednesday.

The defense started off with Guillermo Royos, a friend of Uresti’s and also one of the leaders in a Mexican investor group. Royos said he met with Uresti and the former CEO of the now-defunct Four Winds company Stan Bates. They met at a restaurant to discuss investing into the company.

Royos said he had no reason to doubt the company’s legitimacy initially. That changed later on.

Royos also testified that in 2015, Uresti said he saw Bates use cocaine in a bathroom and wanted nothing to do with him anymore.

Before the jury broke for lunch, the defense made a statement to have the case acquitted, on grounds that the government did not have enough evidence against Uresti, but that was denied.

The defense proceeded to call on more witnesses after the break, spending an average of five to ten minutes per witness. They called on a securities lawyer who testified a little longer. He explained the definition of a broker, and tried to convince the jury that Uresti was not acting as the company's broker, but more of a "finder." The difference is that a finder does not have to register as a broker and they are basically a middleman. The finder locates potential buyers and continues to collect commission.

The defensewill to continue calling on more witnesses. The judge told everyone there will be no trial Thursday or Friday and they will resume on Monday.