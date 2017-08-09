Day care fire damage so 'significant,' officials can't determine cause

SAN ANTONIO-- Damages sustained in a massive day-care blaze on the city's north side was so bad, the San Antonio Fire Department is saying they are not able to determine the cause.

In a statement released Wednesday, SAFD said, "due to the significant damage of Bright Kids Daycare, the official cause will remain undetermined."

Over twenty San Antonio Fire Department units were dispatched to the fire at the Bright Kids Daycare in the 3900 block of Thousand Oaks Drive on August 1.

Luckily, no one was injured and all 40 children and staff were accounted for.

The building, on the other hand, was a total loss.

