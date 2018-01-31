It was an emotional day in the courtroom Wednesday. Dick Tips, who is also a family friend of the Motts, said in all his years of business, they've never had to worry about someone stealing a body.

Wednesday morning, Tips took the stand for a second day. The plaintiff's attorney started by looking over phone call transcripts between the assistant manager of Mission Park Cherry Ridge and security alarm company ADT the day the funeral home realized Mott's body was missing. The assistant manager admitted he had nothing to do with the alarm at the funeral home and did not know how to check and see if someone entered the building after hours.

Later on in the conversation it was revealed that the corporation was not paying for the history to see the openings and closings of the business. It's an extra service that Tips admits he knows they were not paying for.

Tips also admitted the alarm code for the business was kept the same for the last 20 years. Former and current employees all have the code, but he says he is 100 percent certain the alarm was set that night.



Tips alleges Mott's ex-boyfriend Bill Willburn snuck in and stole her body. When asked why he thinks that, his response is simply, "I don't know," but he is sticking to that claim.

This trial is expected to last 3 weeks.

© 2018 KENS-TV