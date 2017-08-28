David Robinson, Nico LaHood lend support to volunteers American Red Cross

Former San Antonio Spur David Robinson, District Attorney Nico LaHood and Community Bible Church Lead Pastor Ed Newton stopped by to encourage volunteers at the American Red Cross helping those affected by Hurricane Harvey in San Antonio. (Photo: Nick Zamora, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO - Put your money where your mouth is!

That’s the message actor and comedian Kevin Hart put out on Instagram for celebrities to do their part by donating $25,000 to the American Red Cross to aid in the disaster relief from Hurricane Harvey.

“I’m going to start a real challenge,” Hart said. “I’m challenging a lot of my celebrity friends to follow my lead and in donating 23,000 to Hurricane Harvey, to Red Cross.”

Well, back in San Antonio, local celebrities and church leaders including former Spurs Center David Robinson, District Attorney Nico LaHood and Community Bible Church lead Pastor Ed Newton volunteered their time Monday at the American Red Cross.

“We’ve had open arms. The city has been amazing in our response,” Robinson said. “We see a crisis like this. We same families going through what some of these families are going through and our first reaction is, ‘what can we do?’”

LaHood said he stopped by the American Red Cross because he believes it is his obligation to do the little he can to help somebody else in need.

“There’s people out there that have a new normal in their life and people like the Red Cross and Organizations like the Red Cross are doing their best to get people back to normal too. And some people it’s going to be a new normal,” LaHood said.

LaHood wants to help give hope to people in times of crisis.

“And what my pastor always says is people can live a certain amount of time without food and water but you can’t live one second without hope,” LaHood said.

Robinson shared his love for the people of San Antonio. He believes anyone seeking refuge will feel the same love that he has felt for the decades he has been in San Antonio.

“The love that we have here, I’ve felt it here for the last 25 years or so, and so hopefully the people that we bring in here are able to feel that love,” Robinson said.

© 2017 KENS-TV