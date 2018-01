Source: Nico LaHood Campaign

In a campaign video, incumbent Bexar County District Attorney Nico LaHood claims his Democratic primary opponent Joe Gonzales is supported by Harvey Weinsein and Larry Nassar.

“What do a rapist, a child molester and a billionaire have in common?” LaHood asks.



Watch the video below >>>

Your DA's Office is Not For Sale from Nico LaHood Campaign on Vimeo.

© 2018 KENS-TV