Crime Stoppers tip helped police arrest robbery suspect

SAN ANTONIO – Thanks to a tip to Crime Stoppers, police were able to identify and arrest a man who allegedly stole a woman’s purse before hitting her with an SUV.

After Crime Stoppers released the photo of the robbery suspect, police charged 26-year-old Thomas Barrera with robbery.

The incident happened on July 16 at an H-E-B in the 6500 block of FM-78 when a woman was placing her groceries into her car.

RELATED | Crime Stoppers: Man steals woman's purse, hits her with car

Police said in an affidavit Barrera opened the woman’s door and took her purse. When the woman tried to get it back, he hit her with his SUV injuring her.

The affidavit stated the woman attempted to cancel her stolen credit cards but she was notified they had already been used at a nearby gas station.

Nearby surveillance cameras were able to record Barrera and Crime Stoppers released his photo. After the tip to Crime Stoppers, the woman later identified Barrera as the man who took her purse then struck her with his vehicle, according to the affidavit.

© 2017 KENS-TV