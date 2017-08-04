Crime Stoppers: Man steals woman's purse, hits her with car

SAN ANTONIO – Police are seeking the identity of a man they said stole a woman’s purse before hitting her with a car.

The incident happened on July 16 at an H-E-B in the 6500 block of FM-78 when a woman was placing her groceries into her car.

Police said the suspect opened the woman’s door and took her purse. When the woman tried to get it back, the suspect hit her with his car injuring her.

The suspect later attempted to use the woman’s credit cards at a nearby gas station. Nearby surveillance cameras were able to record the suspect.

If you recognize the suspect or know his whereabouts, you are asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 210-224-STOP. You may earn up to $5,000 for information.

