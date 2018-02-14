Crews fighting fire at east-side recycling center

Recycling plant fire (Photo: Dean, Kristin)

SAN ANTONIO - A fire broke out at an east-side auto recycling center just after 11:00 a.m. Wednesday morning.

Fire officials say the fire started at All Star Recycling Center at 7103 FM 1346. They say there were no injuries.

Fire crews say the fire is burning mainly over junk cars and the major concern is the potential for explosions from the gasoline and petrochemicals that may be present in the car yard.

Some of the cars are stacked on top of each other and fire crews are using an aerial hose to try to get all the way to the bottom layers of the cars.

Crews say there is a mobile home near the fire, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from reaching it.

Officials say the metal will still be able to be used for recycling despite being burned.

Fire officials are investigating how the fire started.

