SAN ANTONIO - It's all eyes on the skies as Hurricane Harvey makes its way through South Texas. CPS Energy has plans in place to make sure you're safe and not left in the dark.

It has one call center and four service centers that stock up trucks with extra poles, transformers and wires to restore power to those who lose it during the storm.



All 150 energy advisors will be on standby in their call center to take calls 24/7. On a normal day, they can handle about 8,500 calls, however with a storm of this magnitude, they don't know what the impact is going to be, but they said they're ready.



"We try and give our customers whatever information they may need to respond to the outage," Deanna Hardwick, with CPS Energy, said. "If it's a gas outage, we want to make sure our customers are staying as safe as possible and removing themselves from the situation. Then we follow up with our field crews, make sure they receive the information about the outage. Then field crews will see if it's safe to be deployed into the area."



CPS said if you do have a power line down in your area during the storm, you should avoid it and then immediately report the issue.



Repairing downed lines is a job that can take crews up to eight hours, but until crews can safely get out to impacted areas, they wont be able to understand the full damage that's done, so it may take longer. To report an outage call (210) 353- HELP.

