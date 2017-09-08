Couple stole man's ashes from S.A. woman's home

SAN ANTONIO - A San Antonio couple broke into a woman's northeast-side home and reportedly stole her husband's ashes, according to San Antonio police.

SAPD said Darlene Vasquez and Robert Garcia are accused of breaking into a mobile home in the 13700 block of Judson Road Thursday afternoon between 2 and 3 p.m.

The two reportedly took several items, including a box that happened to have the homeowner's deceased husband's ashes inside.

Later that same day, the couple happened to get stopped by San Antonio police on Southcross Boulevard. Police told KENS 5 they were able to recover the stolen remains and other items.

Both are now facing burglary charges.

