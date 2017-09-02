BCSO: Couple found with over 300 grams of illegal drugs, $11K in cash

Photo courtesy of BCSO Narcotics Unit (Photo: BCSO Narcotics Unit, KENS)

SAN ANTONIO – The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Unit arrested two people in an east-side motel room after finding over 300 grams of illegal drugs.

The Sheriff’s Office posted on their Facebook Page Saturday morning stating a narcotics search warrant was executed after their gained information concerning a couple who was selling drugs from a motel room on the city’s east side.

BCSO obtained a search warrant and surveillance was set up, according to their post. BCSO wrote ent the y to the motel room was made without force.

Both a man and woman were detained. After a search of the room and a vehicle parked outside, officials found 198.6 grams of Meth, 21 grams of heroin, 92 grams of marijuana.

There were also two handguns and a rifle found in the vehicle, BCSO wrote. In addition, approximately $11,770 in cash was also discovered.

The woman was booked on possession of a controlled substance in an amount of one gram and she may also face an additional charge of possession. BCSO wrote the man was booked on federal charges.

